DUCKLINGS: This tidbit of information was so amazing, we had to share.
On Friday, Patricia Demjan emailed to tell us about a pretty astonishing sight earlier that day.
“Today (Friday) at 4 p.m. I paused while entering the public library to look at Tuna Creek,” she wrote. “There on one shore was a single adult female Merganser duck with forty babies!”
What??
“Yes, there were forty, because I counted them.”
Wow!
She went on to explain how that was possible.
“The National Audubon Society notes online that while a female may lay up to twenty eggs, she sometimes lays them in different nests to guard against a complete loss of offspring from predators such as raccoons. When they hatch, a mother can’t tell her own (chicks) from another’s, and so may adopt those who get separated from their original families … hence, the large brood I was lucky enough to spot. Alas, when I left the library an hour later, they were gone.
“That’s one reason I enjoy life in Bradford: even when you’re downtown, you never know what kinds of wildlife you’ll see!”
We can’t thank Patricia enough for passing that on. We’re going to have to start looking a little closer when we’re walking by the creek.
We looked up some more facts about Mergansers — the word itself comes from Latin and roughly translates to “plunging goose.” They can form flocks of up to 75 ducks, but often swim in small groups along the shoreline, dipping their heads underwater to search for a tasty fish dinner and then giving a slight leap as they dive.