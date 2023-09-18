DRY: We came across a small story about the Sons of Temperance back in 1850 — on microfilm that is, written word is the only way we know how to time travel.
“A Division of the Sons of Temperance was organized at Littleton, in Bradford township, of this county, on Tuesday, the 25th inst. We are happy to say the most prominent business men in that portion of the county are foremost in the cause.
“The D.G.W.P. from Potter county officiated in the installment, in connection with the officers of the Keating Division, some twenty-five of whose members were present. The utmost harmony prevailed, and the spirit of friendship and goodwill seemed to augur well for the overthrow of the more boisterous and turbulent spirit that pervades all ranks of society.”
The Sons of Temperance was a brotherhood of men — conservative clergy and men of means — with a goal of winning people over to the idea of the temperate use of alcohol. As the movement grew stronger, the message shifted to abstaining from alcohol, and then to prohibition of the manufacturing and sale of spirits.
According to the Library of Congress, “Temperance advocates did not always emphasize prohibiting the consumption of alcohol. But by the late 19th century, they did. The prohibition movement achieved initial successes at the local and state levels. It was most successful in rural southern and western states, and less successful in more urban states. By the early 20th century, prohibition was a national movement.
“Prohibition was concerned with the moral fabric of society; it was supported primarily by the middle classes; and it was aimed at controlling the “interests” (liquor distillers) and their connections with venal and corrupt politicians in city, state, and national governments.”