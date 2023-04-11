KUDOS: This is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week — the folks who are on the other end of the call when you dial 911.
These folks are the first voice you hear when you are having an emergency that requires police, firemen or paramedics. Their calm, steadfast professionalism is a lifeline during one’s personal storm. That voice on the other end of the phone is doing so many things at once — evaluating your emergency, determining what emergency services are needed, sending out responders and keeping you calm to give the best and more accurate information possible.
Not only are they the link between the public and emergency responders, they are also the ones watching out for the safety and well-being of the police, firefighters and paramedics answering a call.
So we’ll take a moment to extend our appreciation to these men and women who serve such a critical role in the safety and well-being of everyone.
AWARENESS: April is also Child Abuse Prevention Month, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.
Today, the McKean County Commissioners are expected to issue proclamations for each one.
Events are planned through the month for Child Abuse Prevention, including the Front Porch Project from 1 to 3 p.m. April 25 at the Bradford Area Public Library community room. It’s a community based program founded on the belief that everyone can and should play a role in preventing child abuse. Everyone can do something!
The sessions talk about things like when and how to intervene in situations that make us all uncomfortable, like when a parent is calling a child hurtful names or hitting a child, or when a child is doing something unsafe.