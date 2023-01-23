HEARTS & SMILES. Do you have a few moments of spare time to make someone else’s day? The Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. is inviting area residents, and others to join their “Cupid Crew,” to help spread love this Valentine’s Day by sending cards to residents.

The goal of the #CupidCrew movement is to spread love to older adults, help combat feelings of isolation, and strengthen the universal need for connection. Friends and family of individuals at the Bradford Ecumenical Home or Chapel Ridge are encouraged to drop cards off at any time, to either location.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos