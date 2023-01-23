HEARTS & SMILES. Do you have a few moments of spare time to make someone else’s day? The Bradford Ecumenical Home, Inc. is inviting area residents, and others to join their “Cupid Crew,” to help spread love this Valentine’s Day by sending cards to residents.
The goal of the #CupidCrew movement is to spread love to older adults, help combat feelings of isolation, and strengthen the universal need for connection. Friends and family of individuals at the Bradford Ecumenical Home or Chapel Ridge are encouraged to drop cards off at any time, to either location.
Cards can also be mailed to either location. Send cards via mail to Bradford Ecumenical Home, Attn: Activities Department, 100 St. Francis Drive or Chapel Ridge, Attn: Activities Department, 200 St. Francis Drive, Bradford, PA 16701.
Did you know that passing out valentines is a 600-year-old tradition? The oldest record of a Valentine is a poem written by Charles, the Duke of Orleans, to his wife while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1415, in which he refers to his wife as his “Valentine.” And the holiday remains a hit, especially for the greeting card industry.
According to Hallmark, every year for Valentine’s Day an estimated 145 million greeting cards are exchanged in the U.S. alone — making Valentine’s Day the second largest holiday for greeting cards, after Christmas. Valentine’s Day is also a big day for the restaurant industry, being one of the busiest days of the year, second only to Mother’s Day.
Did you know that Valentine’s Day wasn’t even considered romantic, not until the late 14th century when Geoffrey Chaucer published his poem, “The Parliament of Fowls.” In the poem, he called St. Valentine’s Day the day when birds choose their mates, and from then on, people have started to consider the holiday a romantic one.