CROCHET CLOTHING is trending as the state’s “most popular summer fashion trend,” so says research done by Boohoo (https://us.boohoo.com/womens/vacation) and analyzed by Google.
According to the information received, the analysis revealed that crochet clothing had the highest number of states searching for the keywords, with a total of 28 American states.
They also reported that crochet clothing, particularly crochet dresses and skirts have seen a surge in popularity this summer, having gone viral on apps such as TikTok. In fact, on Pinterest alone, there has been a 566% increase in interest for “crochet tops” in the past six months.
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Boohoo said, “Summer is the ideal time to experiment fashion, whether it be trying a color that you don’t usually opt for, or being daring and changing your usual silhouette.
This study offers an insight into which trends have dominated America this summer with crochet clothing standing out due to its versatility and style. It’s also fascinating to see the influence that many famous faces have on fashion trends, with celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Beyoncé and more, all jumping on these trends and showcasing their outfits to their millions of fans online.” Crocheted clothing is easy to style: on its own or with other pieces.
It was also the most popular summer fashion trend across America as a whole with combined monthly search volumes for the trend averaging at 110,543.
Other styles trending according to this research are low rise jeans and fringe.