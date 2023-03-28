CRAFTERS, you have one week left to let your creativity show for National Craft Month in March.
National Craft Month does not focus on any one artistic medium, in fact, this is the month to explore mediums never used before. From paper and wood to fabrics, paint and metal crafts, what you create is up to you, the artist.
For those new to crafting, March is definitely a month to sign up for a crafting class. With Easter right around the corner, there will be many craft activities, designed for adults and children, arising. Learning a craft and utilizing that craft can offer a person many benefits — expressing one’s creativity provides stress relief and can lower blood pressure, much like meditation.
One, under-utilized, medium of creativity especially with adults is paper mache. Have you ever tried to paper mache or do you remember completing any school projects using the medium in your youth? Sometime in the next week, before the end of National Craft Month, why not try this easy, quick way to create. Paper mache is all about paper, glue, water and imagination, of course. Use the following ingredients to create a paper mache recipe and create three-dimensional projects by simply combining the paper with strong glue and letting it dry:
Newspaper, plain flour, water, salt, table covering, emulsion paint, vaseline and a paintbrush (or two).
In order to make the glue paste, in a bowl mix one part sieved flour with one part water, until you get a thick glue-like consistency. Once you like the consistency, add a few tablespoons of salt, to help prevent mold. Then finish reading this paper and tear it into strips, about three inches long to begin molding your creation.