TRADITIONS: Decorating a Christmas tree, making Christmas cookies, watching Christmas movies, exchanging gifts — these are some traditions in the U.S. for celebrating Christmas.
What about in other countries?
In the Philippines, every year the city of San Fernando holds the Giant Lantern Festival. These lanterns symbolize the Star of Bethlehem, according to Country Living magazine. Each lantern has thousands of spinning lights that illuminate the night sky, making the city the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines.”
Christmas isn’t a holiday in Japan, but an interesting custom has developed of eating KFC on Dec. 25. It started with an advertising campaign in 1974 and has grown in popularity to the point where now, families will order their chicken months in advance.
In Ireland, families leave a tall red candle in a front window overnight as a symbol of warmth and shelter for the holiday season.
In Poland, on Christmas Eve, many families share oplatek — an unleavened religious wafer — with each person breaking off a piece as they wish each other a Merry Christmas. Dinner may not begin until the first star appears in the night sky, the article explained, and an extra setting is left at the table in case someone shows up uninvited.
In The Netherlands, “Sinterklaas is the Dutch name for Saint Nicholas, the man recognized by children by his long white beard, red cape, and red miter. Kids put a shoe by the chimney or back door and wake up on Christmas morning to find treats like gingerbread men, marzipan, and chocolate letters inside.”
Check out the article, called “20 Unique Christmas Traditions Around the World That May Surprise You.” The photos are gorgeous.
