CHARMING: Bradford is known for a lot of things, and one such item was recently highlighted on the website ONLY IN YOUR STATE. The author, Beth Price-Williams penned an eloquent article on Tuesday capturing the charm of our small town highlighting it as a place “where you can still experience an old-fashioned Christmas.”

Of all the small towns in Pennsylvania which embrace an old-fashioned Christmas, Price-Williams decided that the rural town which tops the “must-visit” list is *drum roll* — BRADFORD!

