CHARMING: Bradford is known for a lot of things, and one such item was recently highlighted on the website ONLY IN YOUR STATE. The author, Beth Price-Williams penned an eloquent article on Tuesday capturing the charm of our small town highlighting it as a place “where you can still experience an old-fashioned Christmas.”
Of all the small towns in Pennsylvania which embrace an old-fashioned Christmas, Price-Williams decided that the rural town which tops the “must-visit” list is *drum roll* — BRADFORD!
“This adorable Pennsylvania town transforms into a Christmas wonderland, making it a prime destination when you want to get in the holiday spirit,” Price-Williams wrote. “With a historic downtown and a long list of events and activities planned during the Christmas season, Bradford beckons visitors from near and far.
“Blanketed in snow, the small town of just over 7,700 residents resembles an old-fashioned snow globe, and during Christmastime, it shines,” she continued.
She continues on to mention some of Bradford’s prime Christmastime activities beginning with Shop Small Saturday, where “Downtown Bradford is perfect to get your Christmas shopping started and finished in one fell swoop.” Then she highlights the annual Christmas Parade slated for 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2; where visitors can enjoy hot cocoa from CNB or make a donation to the less fortunate by dropping a non-perishable food donation in one of the Friendship Table’s boxes.
Of course she didn’t forget to mention the Old-Fashioned Christmas event in downtown Bradford on Dec. 10 or the Winter Wine Walk on Dec. 10 and Santa Claus Coming to Town on Dec. 19.