BUSY: Bradford native Roxanne Benjamin is staying busy!
She recently directed two episodes of “One of Us Is Lying” season two, which is out now on Peacock. They are episode 5, “Simon Says Ho Ho Ho” and episode 6, “Simon says You Better Pray.”
She commented, “Had such an amazing time shooting in New Zealand with this gang.”
Back in August, she directed an episode of “Pretty Little Liars Original Sin” for HBO Max. It was Episode 109, “Dead and Buried.”
Before that, it was two episodes on the Nancy Drew television series, an episode of the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” one of “Riverdale,”and two of “Creepshow.”
According to her IMDb page, Benjamin, as director, has completed a film “There’s Something Wrong With the Children.” There’s no word on when that will be coming out.
She’s also known for the full-length film “Body at Brighton Rock,” which she wrote and directed.
Being from Bradford, she tries to sneak in a little salute to home in each project she does — a Zippo lighter.
Benjamin made her directorial debut with “Southbound,” which she also co-wrote and produced. The film premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival. She followed that up with directorial and producing duties on the anthology “XX” for Magnolia, which premiered in 2017 at the Sundance Film Festival.
REACHING OUT: The Frances Sherman VFWA has reached out to the community for help. The auxiliary is asking for addresses of soldiers from the area who are deployed.
Each year, the group likes to send holiday packages to the soldiers serving far away from home, but so far, the group is running into a snag. They have nobody to send to this year.
If you have a loved one or friend currently on deployment, contact Amy Peterson (814) 331-1142 or Judy Keyes (814) 331-3156.
