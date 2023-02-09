MEMORIES. Resident Jon Rimer recently called into the Era Newsroom to tell an interesting tale of his personal memories of life in Bradford during World War II.

“I remember there was a World War II Victory Garden on the hillside (on Seaward Avenue) across from the area where the former Byllye Lanes bowling alley is currently located,” explained Rimer. “My mother, father, sister and I would walk down to the garden and work in the evenings.”

