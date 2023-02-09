MEMORIES. Resident Jon Rimer recently called into the Era Newsroom to tell an interesting tale of his personal memories of life in Bradford during World War II.
“I remember there was a World War II Victory Garden on the hillside (on Seaward Avenue) across from the area where the former Byllye Lanes bowling alley is currently located,” explained Rimer. “My mother, father, sister and I would walk down to the garden and work in the evenings.”
Rimer continued to explain that he and his family used to “roll up the foil that came in cigarette packs and give it to be used by the Air Force — the foil to mess up the German’s radar. Once the foil was rolled and prepared for pickup, a soldier would come and pick them up to deliver to the Air Force.
Rimer also fondly remembered witnessing a mock battle between the U.S. Army and the enemy at the Community Baseball field. Rimer was four or five years old when he witnessed the reenactment. Rimer’s father felt it was important for his young son to support the U.S. Military — which is why he took him to local supportive war efforts and support.
He also was able to visit the Armory to see an Air Force Fighter plane up close and personal — he even got to sit in the cockpit.
At the end of the war, Rimer recalled playing “kick the can” outside with some neighbors when his mother opened the door and screamed, “The war is over!!”
Since Rimer’s brother was in the service — it was a very happy moment for the family — as well as the rest of the United States.
The family then headed downtown, “we made it to Congress Street,” before traffic was halted due to the immense amount of locals congregating to celebrate the end of the war.