VIEWING: The Kane Historic Preservation Society announced that the historic program presented by President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant is available for viewing on its website.
The program was presented on Oct. 20 to a large crowd at the Kane Memorial Chapel. This was the first program in the Andrew C. Hau Lecture Series.
“The historic society kindly asks if you are able to make a donation while watching the video, proceeds will go towards supporting the ongoing mission of preserving and sharing the unique history of the Kane area.”
REMINDER: There’s no Era on Thanksgiving Day, so we wanted to take a moment to share a bit about the holiday. It’s a day to give thanks for what we have, a day to spend with loved ones whether they are family or friends.
We’re sure it’s no surprise to many that among the top traditions on Thanksgiving are watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, eating a traditional meal, taking a nap, watching football and sharing thoughts of thanks.
Friday, of course, is Black Friday, which we’ve always thought was a bit ironic — mass consumerism coming back-to-back with a day spent giving thanks for what we have.
What’s become very important locally is Small Business Saturday. Ours is an area filled with small businesses, offering all kinds of goods and services. Shop local. Your support for local businesses keeps the money you spend within the community.
Does your Christmas list have hard-to-buy-for folks? Think gift certificates, like the ones offered by the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce that can be used at any member’s business. It’s a great gift, and a great way to finish shopping quickly.