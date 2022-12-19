HAPPY HANUKKAH! The festival of lights began at sundown last night for many in the region. This eight-day celebration continues through Monday, Dec. 26.

It is a holiday “where Jews celebrate their victory over an emperor who tried to destroy their identity and culture; the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, and how a small quantity of oil for the Temple’s menorah miraculously lasted eight days; this legend is known as the miracle of the oil,” according to Hanukkah, The Miracle of the Oil, and Fried Foods in the Southern Israelite.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos