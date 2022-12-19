HAPPY HANUKKAH! The festival of lights began at sundown last night for many in the region. This eight-day celebration continues through Monday, Dec. 26.
It is a holiday “where Jews celebrate their victory over an emperor who tried to destroy their identity and culture; the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem, and how a small quantity of oil for the Temple’s menorah miraculously lasted eight days; this legend is known as the miracle of the oil,” according to Hanukkah, The Miracle of the Oil, and Fried Foods in the Southern Israelite.
Each night, a candle is lit using the center candle, the shammes, of the menorah — the candelabra most people are familiar with — until all are lit, hence the Festival of Lights.
But, Hanukkah has also been called the Feast of Lights by some.
Meals during the celebration are often done in family gatherings and with friends. Fried foods are especially popular, and are a way to commemorate the miracle of oil.
Gifts from stores and other material items are not custom for Hanukkah. Donations to charity and gelt (money) to children are more traditional gifts.
The Hub has several virtual events and activities for the Jewish holy holiday for those who can’t make it to New York City, N.Y. to take part in New York Jewish Week. Some of the events and activities take participants around the globe. My Jewish Learning, the website, has so much information about the culture, holidays and various recipes, we here at RTS nearly got lost while writing.
To all our Jewish readers, happy Hanukkah!