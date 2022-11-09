SHEETZ for VETERANS: In honor, respect and gratitude of veterans on Veterans Day Friday the Sheetz corporation has announced a special celebration for veterans in honor of their service to our Country. Not only is Sheetz offering veterans a free meal, beverage and a car wash. Active duty military personnel also qualify.
The Veterans Day offer will include half ham and cheese or meatball subs, served with a regular sized fountain drink.
As far as the free car wash is concerned, this offer only applies to the $9 wash option and is only available at Sheetz stores that have a car wash. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Also within the City of Bradford, Tops Supermarket announced Monday they will have an 11% discount for veterans during their shopping on Friday.
Outside city limits, the Allegany State Park (ASP) will host a Veterans Day Camping and Hiking Trip, with camping optional, from 5:30 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Saturday.
The hike will begin on Saturday at 11a.m. at the Beehunter trailhead. The hike will take approximately three hours over varied terrain — Hikers should dress for the weather conditions and appropriate footwear is a must. ASP staff also encourages hikers to bring enough water and snacks to sustain themselves for the duration of the hike.
This event is co-sponsored by AIR Cattaraugus County Adventures in Recovery, and the only requirement to attend any AIR event is 48 hrs of continuous sobriety.