SHEETZ for VETERANS: In honor, respect and gratitude of veterans on Veterans Day Friday the Sheetz corporation has announced a special celebration for veterans in honor of their service to our Country. Not only is Sheetz offering veterans a free meal, beverage and a car wash. Active duty military personnel also qualify.

The Veterans Day offer will include half ham and cheese or meatball subs, served with a regular sized fountain drink.

