CONSUMERS BEWARE: Tis the season…for holiday scams. These aren’t those everyday scams, these are the kind that sting.
The PA Office of the Attorney General warns the public what to look for regarding holiday scams:
First, the one that comes all year long. Remember, no government agency will ever ask for a gift card to pay a fine, fee or penalty. Hang up immediately — it’s definitely a scam.
Bait and Switch: Unscrupulous retailers advertise goods at low prices, but at the store the price may be higher than advertised or the product might not be there at all. Take the ad to the store.
Skimming Devices: Last year, police were called to a retailer at a Pa. mall to remove one from a store’s register. Other places these have been found are on gas pumps or ATMs to capture data from the magnetic stripe on the back of credit and debit cards. If something looks out of place or easily wiggles, go elsewhere.
“Cybersquatting” Sites: Crooks impersonate well-known websites by inverting characters or slightly altering the name; the copycat sites may look similar to the real website. Carefully read URLs, shop on a legitimate website only.
Copycat/Fraudulent Websites: Fake sites target online shoppers during the holiday season, often appearing as an ad in online searches, they can contain malware or steal credit card data. Avoid buying from untrustworthy sites.
Security Certificates: To ensure you are shopping on a secure website, make sure the website begins with “https” and has a small padlock icon next to the webpage address. Keep your computer, tablet or smartphone up-to-date and install security software.
If you feel you have been a victim of any scam, file a complaint with the AG’s office immediately, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or calling (800) 441-2555.
