UPCYCLE. The celebration of repurposing old items into something new is held annually on June 24, according to NationalToday.com.
There are probably dozens of items at your house right now that could be upcycled rather than wasted or thrown away — so why not take advantage of the holiday.
Did you know the term “upcycled” wasn’t coined until 1994? According to NationalToday.com, in 1994, two German engineers, William McDonough and Michael Braungart, described the re-engineering of old items so they could be reused and given a new lease on life with the phrase.
So, what is the difference between Recycling and Upcycling, one might ask? Well, they are similar in that they both use recyclable materials, however recycling something is the process of destroying an item and repurposing it to make something new from it, while upcycling is utilizing that same item — only in its current state, to create something new.
The benefit is cost. Recycling can be costly, but if you are able to upcycle instead, the cost is minimal. Not only is it cost effective, upcycling old items into something new affords you the ability to meet a current need with what you end up making out of said items — saving you money, as well.
Ideas on how to upcycle and reuse old items can be found all over the internet, however, the more popular sites for ideas include video tutorials from YouTube and Pinterest.
According to NationalToday.com, upcycling became a trend more than 20 years ago. In 2002, upcycling gained much traction when a public awareness initiative encouraged the creation of National Upcycled Day.