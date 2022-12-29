HARMONY. The New Year’s holiday often overshadows the lesser known celebration of the Universal Hour of Peace, held annually from 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 — meant to usher in the new year with the hope of a war-free world through the hour-long precedent of exhibited peace.
The original celebration took place on Oct. 24, 1995 and was conceived by Dr. Barbara Condron — it was meant to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the United Nations and the autumnal equinox. The next year, for reasons unknown, it was moved to Noon on January 1 — however, today it is celebrated right as the new year rolls.
Gatherings large or small can very simply observe the Universal Hour of Peace this New Year’s holiday — chances are you will already be awake to watch the ball drop, so why not try to harbor the thought of peace in heart and mind as the New Year’s Celebrations’ wind down.
Take it a step further, once your home and in a safe space the morning of Jan. 1, 2023 give one of the following a try and actively participate in the Universal Hour of Peace and its message of hope, freedom and light:
- Hold a candlelight vigil.
- Meditate in a quiet, peaceful space.
- Brainstorm ways to spread peace in the community.
- Write a poem or story about all the negative things that held you back over the past year — writing it down is a form of letting it go — and an excellent way to start the new year off in peace.
In today’s world countries invest their time, attention and efforts in developing sophisticated and lethal weapons that can destroy — The Universal Hour of Peace draws attention to building peaceful relations between all peoples and religions.