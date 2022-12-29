HARMONY. The New Year’s holiday often overshadows the lesser known celebration of the Universal Hour of Peace, held annually from 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 — meant to usher in the new year with the hope of a war-free world through the hour-long precedent of exhibited peace.

The original celebration took place on Oct. 24, 1995 and was conceived by Dr. Barbara Condron — it was meant to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the United Nations and the autumnal equinox. The next year, for reasons unknown, it was moved to Noon on January 1 — however, today it is celebrated right as the new year rolls.

