COWBOY BOOTS. Did you, or possibly an elder family member, ever own a pair of Tom Mix Cowboy Boots back in the 1950s?
If you weren’t aware, famous cowboy actor Tom Mix was born in the village of Mix Run in Gibson Township, Cameron County. His father, who was a stable master in DuBois, taught Mix to ride.
Tom Mix, born in 1880 and died in 1940, was not only a famous actor but also a director and writer. His career in the motion picture industry spanned from 1910 to 1935, during which time he appeared in 270 films and forever established himself as the screen’s most popular cowboy star.
His fame led to an assortment of Tom Mix products; “Whoa thar young’uns! Come on in and corral a pair of these Tom Mix Cowboy Boots,” read an Oct. 13, 1949 ad in The Era from the Ash Shoe Company of 25 Main Street in Bradford. The advertisement for the Tom Mix Cowboy Boots was for the price of $5.95 for larger sizes, and $4.98 for smaller boots.
“When you kick up yer heels in these genuine Western cowboy boots the other boys ‘n girls will sure sit up ‘n take notice,” the 1949 ad read. “Reckon these are just about the purtiest foot-gear ever.
“Git a load of that rugged ranch style-flexible leather soles and underslung heels with Neolite lifts fur tough wear. Soft rich hid uppers, leather leg lining, colorful pattern ‘n stitching,” the ad read. “Boots come in the following color combinations — tan with burgundy top, tan with red top, and tan with green top. Fur the littlest cowhands they come in the same colors.”