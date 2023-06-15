IT’S HOT. How many times have you heard someone around you say that phrase over the past couple weeks, and we haven’t even officially entered summer yet — The first day of summer is Wednesday, June 21.
In order to help you and your family stay cool this summer, the Public Utility Commission (PUC) is encouraging consumers to explore alternate ways to feel cooler on hot days and to conserve energy to help manage power bill increases. Consumers struggling with high utility bills, however, are encouraged to call the PUC immediately to discuss affordability options.
In order to successfully conserve energy this summer and keep those summer power bills manageable, the PUC has provided several simple things consumers can do, at little or no additional cost, to increase their comfort during the hot summer months:
The first, and possibly most obvious, simple strategy to cool down on hot days is to fan yourself. Fans circulate the air which in turn can keep a person feeling cooler, even at high temperatures. The second recommendation from the PUC is most likely a tip your grandparents shared with you — follow the shade. On warm days, relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight. In addition, make sure to pull your shades down in the morning and close all windows, then at night time when temps begin to cool, open them all back up. This will naturally keep your house cooler during the daytime heat.
Another simple solution offered by the PUC is to not add any additional heat. In other words, postpone using heat-producing appliances, like the clothes dryer, dishwasher or stove, until it is cooler. And hey, if you just can’t wait for that nighttime cool down to enjoy your steak, burgers, etc. then why not consider a cookout?