ADAGES Continued. In a previous ‘Round the Square we were discussing the old adage, “Red sky at night, sailors’ (or shepherds’) delight. Red sky in morning, sailors’ warning.”
This same adage has been echoed throughout history in literature, and seems to have lasted this long only because it seems to bear true.
The lore has been passed down between generations to aid folks whose jobs were dependent on the weather.
During sunrise and sunset the sun is low in the sky, and it transmits light through the thickest part of the atmosphere. The amounts of water vapor and dust particles in the atmosphere are good indicators of weather conditions. They also determine which colors we will see in the sky. A red sky suggests an atmosphere loaded with dust and moisture particles.
This old weather lore works because a red sky at night means the setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles, which usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in — meaning basically that good weather will follow.
A morning sky that is fiery red has served as a warning throughout the years because it can indicate that there is high water content in the atmosphere — meaning rain could be on the way.
Other weather lore sayings from history include: “If a circle forms ‘round the moon, ‘Twill rain soon;” “If birds fly low, Expect rain and a blow;” “Pale moon rains, red moon blows, white moon neither rains nor snows;” and “You can tell the temperature at night by counting a cricket’s chirps.”
If someone from your past used to rely on a piece of weather lore to predict weather patterns we at RTS would love to hear about them. Email news@bradfordera.com.