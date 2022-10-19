PRESIDENTIAL: Did you know there is a correction between Lincoln, Grant and Kane?
PRESIDENTIAL: Did you know there is a correction between Lincoln, Grant and Kane?
So, what is the connection between Thomas L. Kane and President Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant?
According to Dick Bly, chairman of the Kane Historic Preservation Society, “that will be shared Thursday evening at the Kane Chapel when Lincoln and Grant visit.”
Two professional reenactors, John King as President Abraham Lincoln and Larry Clowers as Ulysses S. Grant will be at the Kane Memorial Chapel, 30 Chestnut Street in Kane, at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Bly said, “President Grant visited Kane in 1869 soon after taking office as America’s 18th President and spent several days with the Kane family.”
Come learn about this historic visit.
Bly also said that “Wendy Oakes, board member of the historic society, discovered in Elizabeth Kane’s journal a significant part of history previously unknown. What General Kane accomplished under extreme danger may have greatly influenced the outcome of the Civil War.”
Both connections will be revealed during the program. Admission is free. An evening with Lincoln-Grant is presented by the Andrew C. Hau Lecture Series.
The momentous trio had much to do with shaping the post-war nation.
Kane was an American attorney, abolitionist, philanthropist and military officer who was influential in the western migration of the Latter-Day Saint movement. He served as a Union Army colonel and a general of volunteers — the Bucktail Regiment — in the American Civil War.
Grant is best known as the Union general who led the United States to victory over the Confederate States of America during the American Civil War.
Lincoln was an American lawyer and statesman who served as the 16th president of the United States, issuing the Emancipation Proclamation that declared forever free those slaves within the Confederacy in 1863.
