FRESH START. Each year the weather turns dreary and in order for communities to lighten the dullness of Mother Nature they celebrate holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa and the New Year — The New Year is a time for optimism, planning and resoluteness — a time to take a moment to prepare for everything that is about to unfold before you in the next 12 months.

Did you know that the first known New Year’s celebrations date back over 4,000 years ago with the ancient Mesopotamians and Babylonians. Their year’s followed the phases of the moon and the new year came about during the vernal equinox — when sunlight and darkness were equally balanced. To this very day, 4,000 years later the moon still plays a very integral part to many cultures’ New Year’s celebrations.

