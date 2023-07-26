AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES. To commemorate the signing of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) in 1990, Americans celebrate National Disability Independence Day annually on July 26. The civil rights law signed that year criminalized any kind of discrimination against individuals with disabilities and assures them full participation in their community, the opportunity to live independently and to become economically self-sufficient.
That ADA, signed into law over three decades ago, covers the following areas, according to NationalToday.com: public accommodation, employment, transportation and state and local government services. ADA became a life-changing law for hundreds of thousands of individuals across the nation. Today, one in every four Americans with a disability have the ability to access and participate better in their workplace environment and their local communities.
ADA was first introduced in 1988, designed to build on the progress of a previous act passed in 1973, the Rehabilitation Act. The Rehabilitation Act was a major step in the right direction to better the lives of people with disabilities; however, it wasn’t until ADA was passed that the rights of the disabled community were expanded into a single law that continues to ensure their freedom from discrimination in employment, transportation, communication and government and public establishments.
In order to best observe this holiday, NationalToday.com suggests raising awareness by spreading the message throughout the community. Supporting artists with disabilities by attending community events and purchasing their art or craftworks. Educate yourself about the history behind the disability movement.