NATIONAL DAYS: Overheard: What day is it?
It’s Friday, Aug. 4.
No, what DAY is it? Siblings day? Hot dog day … ?
An age-old question, but as it happens, Aug. 4 is National Coast Guard, Chocolate Chip Cookie, White Wine, Hooray for Kids and Single Working Woman day, all in one.
Honestly, it’s a little out of control.
From January to December, there is no shortage of national days with more than 2,000 pronounced each year. Each month has no fewer than 150 themes to observe (or not), according to alwaystheholidays.com.
Some are pretty out there: National Wiggle Your Toes Day (Aug. 6), Particularly Preposterous Packaging and Sea Serpent day (both Aug. 7), I LOVE My Feet Day! (Aug. 17), Pluto Demoted and Can Opener day (both Aug. 24).
But there are also some that we can really get behind: National Relaxation Day (Aug. 15), Spoil Your Dog Day (Aug. 10), Truck Driver Day (Aug. 12), International Beer Day (first Friday in August – hey, that’s today!), S’mores Day (Aug. 10), Play in the Sand Day (Aug. 11), Fresh Breath Day (Aug. 6) and Potato Day (Aug. 19).
Some are linked to specific dates and others are changeable, such as International Bacon Day, which always falls on the Saturday before Labor Day. Some, like Book Lovers Day (Aug. 9 and the first Saturday of November), are both.
Aug. 8 is National Sneak some Zucchini on your Neighbor’s Porch Day – but we’re betting that’s been going on for a while now, across the area.
Some, like National Filet Mignon Day (Aug. 13) or Julienne Fries Day (Aug. 12), might help answer another age-old question: What’s for dinner?