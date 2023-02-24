FISH FRIDAYS: Although the Catholic Lenten season officially kicked off with Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday earlier this week — today is the day for the first fish fries to be offered, weekly on Fridays, during the six week Lent season.

“Eat more fish,” said Chef Father John Jacquel, and Chef Father Jim Gutting of St. Bernard’s. Eat in, pick up at the Father Gallina Social Center, or have delivered a deep fried fish or shrimp dinner with fries, bread, slaw and a dessert for $14. Available from 4 to 7 p.m. today; and again on March 10 and 24, and for Good Friday on April 7. For take out or delivery, call (814) 362-6825 after 3:30 p.m. but please don’t leave a message, as no one is available to check the machine. Proceeds benefit the Bradford Catholic community.

