FISH FRIDAYS: Although the Catholic Lenten season officially kicked off with Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday earlier this week — today is the day for the first fish fries to be offered, weekly on Fridays, during the six week Lent season.
“Eat more fish,” said Chef Father John Jacquel, and Chef Father Jim Gutting of St. Bernard’s. Eat in, pick up at the Father Gallina Social Center, or have delivered a deep fried fish or shrimp dinner with fries, bread, slaw and a dessert for $14. Available from 4 to 7 p.m. today; and again on March 10 and 24, and for Good Friday on April 7. For take out or delivery, call (814) 362-6825 after 3:30 p.m. but please don’t leave a message, as no one is available to check the machine. Proceeds benefit the Bradford Catholic community.
According to National Today, “Friday Fish Fry Day is a time for friends and families to gather in their favorite places and restaurants — It is a day for bonding over sumptuous food and good conversations and a great opportunity to support local food establishments and charitable causes.”
According to The Bradford Era’s Fish Fry Map, these other establishments in the community will also be offering Fish Fry Fridays during the Lent season: Norwich Township Fire Hall between 5 and 7 p.m.; Mama Jane Eatery’s (every day, not just Friday); The City Line; Bradford Eagles Club; Vavalos; Togi’s Sub Station, served 7 days a week; Papa Scoops between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Model T Inn; VFW Post 212; Boy Scouts Lenten Fish Fry on Feb. 24 and March 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Rixford Well; and Pizza Napoli on Fridays.