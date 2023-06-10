SOLSTICE. In Friday’s edition of ‘Round the Square, the days of celebration in June were discussed — however, in June there are quite a few, so today we will talk about the remaining June holidays after Juneteenth.
As previously discussed, Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19, and just a few days after that it is time to recognize the Summer Solstice.
The Summer Solstice, celebrated since ancient times, is the astronomical first day of summer and just so happens to be the longest day of the year, every year.
The first day of summer this year falls on Wednesday, June 21, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. Have you ever been curious as to what the word “solstice” really means? It comes from the Latin words sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). The Summer Solstice has long been celebrated around the world, in Egypt the solstice meant the Nile River would soon flood.
Fun Fact, be sure to step outside and take a look at your shadow around 10:58 a.m. (the exact time of the solstice), your shadow will be the shortest shadow of the entire year!
Following the Summer Solstice is Midsummer Day held annually on June 24 — You may be asking yourself — why would the first day of summer be celebrated so closely to Midsummer Day? Even though Midsummer Day is celebrated shortly after the official first day of summer, it is meant to refer not to the “middle” of summer but to refer to numerous celebrations which are held over the annual solstice period, between June 19 and June 24. Both holidays have origins in the pagan and Christian faiths.