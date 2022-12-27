JASON’S LIGHT. Thanks to Haleigh Wickett who sent in the following:
“The warmth and magic of Christmas lights is a symbol of welcome and peace in the coldest darkest part of the year. For Jason Wickett, a life-long resident of St. Marys, they also symbolized his favorite holiday.
“Jason suffered a life-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His condition significantly deteriorated after he broke his leg in 2009.
“He loved riding four-wheelers, traveling around his neighborhood, and most of all, decorating the house he shared with his mom, Rosemary, with holiday lights for Christmas.
His mom and sister, Donna Ragland, helped him in his efforts until the task was too great for him to do. Jason’s world shrank from his neighborhood to his home with caregivers.
Family and friends took over decorating around the house. His face lit so brightly it nearly outshined the lights each time he saw them.
In March, Jason died. While his death came as no surprise, it was still an incredible loss for his family and friends.
Donna wanted to carry on the decades long tradition in his honor. She partnered with Woodcrafts by Bill and Mary of St. Marys.
A sign now hangs in the front yard that reads “Jason’s Light,” which Donna says means his light still shines today and is brightest during the Christmas season.