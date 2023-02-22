HUMILITY. Do not be alarmed today when you chance upon folks in the community who have black palm ashes smeared in a cross across their foreheads — it is a sign of Ash Wednesday! Ash Wednesday, a Christian holy day, is celebrated by fasting, sacrifice and prayer, on a Wednesday, six and half weeks before Easter Sunday — marking the beginning of the Lenten Season.

This holy day has been celebrated for many centuries, going back over two thousand years, however, the custom of ashes on the forehead is a bit more recent, attributed to Pope Gregory I the Great between 540 and 640 A.D. Also, on this day it is common for some Christians to fast in preparation for Lent and also to repent for their lax in devotion or misdeeds in life.

