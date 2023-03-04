PENN. March 4 is recognized as Holy Experiment Day and is a day meant to encourage communities to be more open-minded and unpredicted — especially concerning religion. “Holy Experiment” is a term originally coined by William Penn Jr. meant to describe his idea of an ideal government which he went on to establish within the territory of modern-day Pennsylvania.

The British monarchy was indebted to Penn’s father, English Admiral Sir William Penn. To pay off those debts King Charles II granted Penn Jr. 29 million acres of land, which is modern Pennsylvania today.

