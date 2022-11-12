HAPPY HOUR: Today is National Happy Hour Day and while most individuals think of happy hour as a fun after work activity for socializing; Did you know that it actually got its start with the U.S. Navy, as far back as 1914. After a busy day, happy hours boosted the morale of sailors with boxing matches, dancing and of course — drinking.
By the end of World War II, happy hours were a regular relaxing occurrence spread throughout U.S. naval fleets — however, on April 25, 1959 an article in the “Saturday Evening Post,” popularized happy hour for everyone outside the Navy.
Many interesting major news events have occurred in past years on this day, including:
Joseph Stalin took full control of the Soviet Union in 1927;
The sinking of the German battleship Tirpitz in 1944;
The first drive through banking opened in the U.S. in 1946;
Ellis Island in New York closed in 1954;
The first images of a Solar Eclipse were taken by the 12 person crew of the Gemini in 1966;
Tim Berners-Lee, Robert Cailliau published a formal proposal for the World Wide Web in 1990; and
Sweden voted to officially join the European Union in 1994.
RELATIVELY KAPERS: The Kiwanis Club of Bradford, a worldwide organization which aims to change the world by helping one child and community at a time.
Today will be the last showing of the 65th Kiwanis Kapers show at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Bernard’s Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and the showcase will feature dessert and a music review, directed by Darren B. Litz.
For more information, call (814) 362-2522.