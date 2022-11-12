HAPPY HOUR: Today is National Happy Hour Day and while most individuals think of happy hour as a fun after work activity for socializing; Did you know that it actually got its start with the U.S. Navy, as far back as 1914. After a busy day, happy hours boosted the morale of sailors with boxing matches, dancing and of course — drinking.

By the end of World War II, happy hours were a regular relaxing occurrence spread throughout U.S. naval fleets — however, on April 25, 1959 an article in the “Saturday Evening Post,” popularized happy hour for everyone outside the Navy.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos