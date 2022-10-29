HAVE FUN, while being safe — is the motto for Halloween this year. Both AAA and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently released statements concerning pedestrian and motorists’ safety.
Whether you are behind the wheel on Halloween night, or a pedestrian strolling along with the children trick-or-treating, AAA and PennDOT both urge individuals to utilize the following safety tips:
Motorists can help avoid pedestrian-related crashes by driving sober, eliminating all distractions while driving, watching for children (who may be in costume) who may dart out between vehicles or cross at midblock, and also being aware of when trick-or-treat activities are scheduled in their neighborhood and townships. AAA recommends motorists drive at least five miles below the posted speed limit on Monday evening.
As for pedestrians, both children and adults should avoid costume masks that obstruct peripheral vision; consider the use of reflective tape on dark colored costumes; carry a flashlight; never talk to strangers; make sure to hold hands when crossing any streets; and stick to designated crossing areas.
Halloween is consistently one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the holiday is one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control estimates children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle than on any other day of the year.
According to NHTSA data, 44% of all crashes resulting in a fatality on Halloween night involved a drunk driver and impaired driving crashes are three times more likely to occur on Halloween than New Year’s Eve.
To deter impaired drivers from getting on the roadway, law enforcement agencies throughout the region and state are participating in a Halloween impaired driving mobilization through October 31.