HALLOWEEN HISTORY. With another Halloween holiday just around the corner, The Era takes a look at a long-ago Halloween celebration, following World War I, in downtown Bradford.

“A pandemonium of pageantry, a realistic riot of revelry, a sumptuous, superlative exemplification of the spirit of innocent mirth — such was the virile picture presented by the merry maskers, the decorative floats, the bunting-swathed buildings, the gaily caparisoned bands and the illuminations of an evening, the memory of which will linger like the incense of a pleasant dream.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos