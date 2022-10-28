HALLOWEEN HISTORY. With another Halloween holiday just around the corner, The Era takes a look at a long-ago Halloween celebration, following World War I, in downtown Bradford.
“A pandemonium of pageantry, a realistic riot of revelry, a sumptuous, superlative exemplification of the spirit of innocent mirth — such was the virile picture presented by the merry maskers, the decorative floats, the bunting-swathed buildings, the gaily caparisoned bands and the illuminations of an evening, the memory of which will linger like the incense of a pleasant dream.”
The first Halloween celebration, including a parade and carnival, held in the city following the victory of World War I was an impressive undertaking with a parade like “no other.”
“Conceived in the essence of merriment and consummate in the eagerness of enthusiasm, the carnival was a complete and conspicuous success, reflecting credit upon its hard-working promoters and deepening the grain in the laurels of Bradford’s renowned.”
The story went on for another four paragraphs about the celebrations before describing the parade event itself.
“Among the mother notable features of the parade were the Mighty Watson and clown bands, the Uncle Tom’s Cabin float with Mrs. Frank Kieff as Little Eva, prohibition float for mourners, the water wagon, business and industrial floats of Joseph Marks, George A. Bodine Company, Swift & Company, Moose lodge, Odd Fellow, A.P. McConnell, Cohen’s grocery, Kreinson’s furniture store, Oil Well Supply Co, the garbage incinerator, Odd Fellows on pasteboard horses, the Indian band and Red Men in costume, a large number of beautifully decorated autos and other features which defy description or enumeration.”
Earlier Halloween articles in The Era, before the highly festive celebration of 1919, included masquerade parties, dances, legends and mischief. Young men were sited for their Halloween pranks of soaping windows while the superstitions of young women were pointed out.
“Those young ladies who walked downstairs backward last night at the witching hour to ascertain who were to be their respective husbands and those who looked into mirrors for the same purpose, found that the information thus obtained was of the ‘All Hollow’ sort. There was no substance to it.”