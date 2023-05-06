FULL MOON. Every month the nighttime sky is illuminated by a full moon — and each of these 12 full moons have their own designated names — May’s full moon is the Flower Moon. If you haven’t already guessed, the Flower Moon represents the peak of the spring season (in many parts of North America.)
May’s Flower Moon is a symbol of the transition into summer’s sunny days and warm nights — with the unusually colder temperatures, mixed with rain the past few days — we could use the good omen of warmer, brighter weather ahead.
The May full moon’s peak illumination took place at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Friday. However, the Flower Moon will still brightly illuminate the night skies tonight and evenings of next week. Not to be out done by the beauty of spring blooms, May is the month when buds form and leaves begin to burst from those buds — injecting green into the brown landscape, post winter.
Other names for the May moon include, according to the Cree in the Northern Plains of Canada, is the Frog Moon, “anyone who has heard the call of the spring peeper frogs, can attest to the appropriateness of this name.”
In Europe, the May full moon is known as the Milk Moon because it is the time when cows were moved to their summer pastures. In Celtic and Old English names for the full Moon in May include: Mothers’ Moon, Bright Moon, Hare Moon and Grass Moon.
Although May’s full moon has had many monikers over the years, one thing remains the same — it is a time to appreciate the sweetness of upcoming spring weather.