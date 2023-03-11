BRIGHTER AFTERNOONS. Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. — And this might just be the last time we “spring forward” for one hour. Earlier in March, the U.S. Senate reintroduced legislation which would end Daylight Saving Time permanently, providing an end to the bi-annual clock change.

“The ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” said Sen. Marco Rubio. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”

