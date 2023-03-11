BRIGHTER AFTERNOONS. Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m. — And this might just be the last time we “spring forward” for one hour. Earlier in March, the U.S. Senate reintroduced legislation which would end Daylight Saving Time permanently, providing an end to the bi-annual clock change.
“The ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid,” said Sen. Marco Rubio. “Locking the clock has overwhelming bipartisan and popular support. This Congress, I hope that we can finally get this done.”
Last year, Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act which passed unanimously in the Senate, but stalled out in the House. Rubio once again reintroduced the bill on March 2 to try to end what he deems an “antiquated practice.”
On Tuesday, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act measure, unanimously. Now the House must still pass the bill before it can go before President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Historians have traced the origins of the Daylight Saving Time custom to World War I, however the practice was abolished after the end of the war. It was reinstated once again in February 1942 during the second World War; however, It didn’t become standard practice until 1966 after the passing of the Uniform Time Act.
The future of Daylight Saving time remains in limbo for the time being — although the Senate passed its end unanimously there is no certainty whether it will pass the House. The only other recourse to end Daylight Saving Time on a national level (since Hawaii and Arizona do not observe the tradition) is if a state or local government were to make a formal request with the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The request would have to provide detailed information explaining how the change could “serve the convenience of commerce.”