DANDY: Don’t be so quick to pull out the weed killer, those dandelions are a nutritious and beneficial plant.
FarmersAlmanac.com explains.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
DANDY: Don’t be so quick to pull out the weed killer, those dandelions are a nutritious and beneficial plant.
FarmersAlmanac.com explains.
Dandelion greens are a rich source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C and K, calcium, potassium, iron and manganese. In fact, dandelion greens are a good prebiotic, meaning they may help increase the friendly bacteria in the gut which can boost the immune system.
Some research indicates that dandelion may have antimicrobial and antiviral properties, which could support your body’s ability to fight infection. Other studies found that dandelion extract significantly reduced the ability of viruses to replicate.
In addition, every part of the plant is edible. Fresh dandelion leaves have a sharp, bitter flavor that many find pleasing in salads. Just substitute them for lettuce in your favorite recipe, or mix them with other greens for a mellower flavor. Cooking them lessens their bite, and they are also popular sautéed or in soups. The flowers are often used to make a distinctive wine
Sautéed dandelion greens: 1 pound dandelion greens, ½ cup chopped onion, 1 clove garlic, minced, 1 whole small dried hot chili pepper, seeds removed, crushed, ¼ cup cooking oil, salt and pepper to taste, Parmesan cheese to taste
INSTRUCTIONS: Rinse dandelion greens in salted water. Cut leaves into two-inch pieces, and cook uncovered in a small amount of salted water, about 10 minutes or until tender.
Sauté onion, garlic, and chili pepper in oil. Drain greens and add to onion and garlic mixture.
Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper to taste.
According to Mount Sinai, dandelion leaves act as a diuretic, increasing the amount of urine your body makes. The leaves are used to stimulate the appetite and help digestion. The dandelion flower has antioxidant properties. Dandelion may also help improve the immune system.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.