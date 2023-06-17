DAD. According to Anne Geddes, “Any man can be a father, it takes someone special to be a Dad.” DAD — A simple three letter word that has so many different meanings to different people.
But a simplified definition is an influential man in your life who offers guidance, wisdom, advice, protection and loves you unconditionally. No matter who you consider your father, whether he be biological or chosen, Sunday is the day to honor him and show him how much he means to you. As NationalToday.com pointed out, Father’s Day is far from a “Hallmark holiday,” as its origins stem back to medieval times in Europe, when Catholics dedicated a day to honoring fathers, fatherhood, and all paternal relationships.
And even in America, Father’s Day has a rich history that dates back to the post-civil war reconstruction era of the 1860s and a day that celebrates the other half of the parental units, moms! The idea of celebrating parents in general, at least on American soil, can be attributed to one woman: Ann Reeves Jarvis of a small West Virginia town. She was hoping a day called “Mother’s Work Days” where mothers were celebrated would help to bring unity back to her divided town by celebrating the one thing they all had in common — a mom.
Flash forward five decades to 1910 and a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Wash. organized the first Father’s Day celebration — on her own father’s birthday.
Then another five decades passed, and in 1966 President Lyndon Johnson signed the proclamation calling Father’s Day a national holiday to be celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June.