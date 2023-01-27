CASERIO: We have some more information to share today about the late SSgt. Richard Joseph Caserio, killed in action in World War II.
He was a radio operator with the 8th Army Air Force, 3rd Division, 13th Bombardment Wing, 390th Bombardment Group (Square J), 571st Bomb Squadron (FC), Station 153 — RAF Framlingham (Parham Airfield). He was killed by .50 caliber fire during Mission 103 (Liege, Belgium) on May 11, 1944.
From The Era: “Staff Sgt. Caserio was a native of Bradford having been born here on March 27, 1921. He attended the local parochial grade schools and St. Bernard’s High school, graduating with the class of 1940. During his high school days he was a star athlete, being regarded as one of the top men of the Bernies basketball unit under the tutelage of Francis “Rock” Denning, now a member of the United States armed forces.
“In 1940 and 1941, Richard “Dick” Caserio was affiliated with the Bradford Bees Baseball club, which was formerly operated in the Pony league by the Boston Braves of the National league.
“In August, 1942, Caserio was inducted into the armed forces at New Cumberland. From the induction center he was transferred to the Stephens Hotel, Chicago, Ill., where he was assigned to the U.S. Air Corps and schooled as a radio operator. He was given advance training at Lakeland, Fla., and in April, 1943, was sent overseas, landing in England from which area was dispatched on missions over German territory.
“Sergeant Caserio was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic church. He was also affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lieut. John C. Roche Post 212, LaStella Italian lodge and Italian-American Progressive club.”