CASERIO: We have some more information to share today about the late SSgt. Richard Joseph Caserio, killed in action in World War II.

He was a radio operator with the 8th Army Air Force, 3rd Division, 13th Bombardment Wing, 390th Bombardment Group (Square J), 571st Bomb Squadron (FC), Station 153 — RAF Framlingham (Parham Airfield). He was killed by .50 caliber fire during Mission 103 (Liege, Belgium) on May 11, 1944.

