ALTRUISM. Volunteering can be beneficial not only socially but also to career advancement and personally, according to Indeed.com.
Although there are many reputable and worthy non-profits as well as area businesses to volunteer with, one recently made a request via social media for multiple volunteers in a variety of positions.
The Bradford Regional Medical Center is making a call to area individuals, 14 years and older, who have some time and talent to spare.
Volunteers are needed as kitchen help and drivers specifically for the Meals on Wheels Van for the Meals on Wheels Program; in the Volunteer Office where positions are open in Information, Escorts and Mail; in the Wound Clinic where a volunteer is needed to check patients in; in the Pavilion where volunteers are needed for activities and the coffee cart; a cashier in the Gift Shop; and a volunteer to help with paperwork and running errands for Outpatient Registration.
According to their post, the volunteer positions would look good on college applications, as well as on resumes.
Volunteering is also a great way to avoid isolation, especially after retirement.
Call Ginny or Gabby at (814) 362-8288 for more information.
Indeed.com lists the following top ten benefits of volunteering personal time, energy and attention within your community:
- Provides you with a sense of purpose;
- Provides a sense of community;
- Helps you meet new friends and career connections;
- Increases your social skills;
- Improves self-esteem;
- Teaches you valuable skills;
- Provides job prospects;
- Brings fun into your life;
- Can help you be happier; and
- Gets you out of your comfort zone.