BOBBLEHEADS: Saturday was National Bobblehead Day. It was also the day that John Fetterman was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s newest US Senator. So, why would we bring both of these up in the same column?
Because there is now a John Fetterman Bobblehead, unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Don’t believe us? Check out the picture!
According to the press release, each Fetterman’s Bobblehead is individually numbered. He is “standing on a circular Stars and Stripes base bearing his name,” smiling and “is wearing jeans and his trademark navy blue hoodie while giving a wave with his right hand.”
“We’ve received many requests for a bobblehead of John Fetterman, and we are excited to be releasing it to coincide with his swearing in and National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead is sure to be a must-have for his supporters and collectors of political bobbleheads.”