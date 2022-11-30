BINGO. Whether you remember it from the cards and dot ink bottles or because it was the dog’s name in one of your favorite nursery rhymes, Bingo and its 500-year history shines during the month of December.

According to the National Day Calendar, December is recognized as Bingo’s Birthday — here at the newsroom, we didn’t realize Bingo had a birthday, albeit a month-long one at that. However, it might be pretty cool to call attention to one of the oldest forms of modern gambling.

