SPONSORS: We heard an interesting idea for coming up with more funding for rural school districts in Pennsylvania, which we know are chronically underfunded.
Borrowing from the world of sports, the Department of Education is considering sponsorships for teachers, for supplies, for school buses and even for after-school activities.
Teachers will have uniforms, somewhat like a NASCAR pit crew, with the names of their sponsors emblazoned on them. This way, more teachers can be hired if more sponsorships can be obtained.
For supplies, the state is in talks with office supply giants Staples and OfficeMax, along with internet giant Amazon, to provide all the supplies a classroom might need. Sure, the brand names will be featured in large print, but children raised on PlayStation and Nintendo are already pretty used to that.
School buses are where the state believes the most revenue can be made. What advertiser wouldn’t want space on a big, yellow bus with flashing lights that everyone can see?
After-school activities are another chance for big money, especially in programs like football, basketball and hockey. Here in Pennsylvania, we have the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles. What positive press it would be — along with a tax write-off — for them to sponsor the up and comers? And the same for other pro sports teams, like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phillies, the Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Pirates.
For the schools in the northern part of the state, where Buffalo, N.Y., is close, negotiations are being considered to draw in more sponsorships.
The proposal is being called All Possibilities Raised In Learning For Overall Office Leadership — APRIL FOOL.
Sorry, we couldn’t resist!