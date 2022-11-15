Rounsville award

Honor Rounsville has been named Pennsylvania Juvenile Probation Officer of the Year.

SMETHPORT — McKean County Juvenile Probation Officer Honor Rounsville was recently named the Pennsylvania Juvenile Probation Officer of the Year.

The award was announced at the 2022 James E. Anderson Pennsylvania Conference on Juvenile Justice sponsored by The Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission, which is comprised of juvenile court judges from across the Commonwealth.

