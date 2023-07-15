TODAY: Sometimes we look up what day is being celebrated just because. It seems like in July, there’s a lot of them.
First of all, it’s St. Swithin’s Day. That has the potential to tell us a lot about the weather, legend says. “St. Swithin’s Day if thou dost rain, for forty days it will remain. St. Swithin’s Day if thou be fair, for forty days ‘twill rain nae mair.”
St. Swithin is the patron saint of the Winchester Cathedral — not the song by the New Vaudeville Band, but the place, in England, where Jane Austen, Saxon royalty and bishops are laid to rest.
Here’s some other interesting celebrations of today: National Give Something Away Day, Celebration of the Horse Day, National Be A Dork Day, National Donna Day, National Gummy Worm Day, National Respect Canada Day, National Tapioca Pudding Day, National Strawberry Rhubarb Wine Day and even Woodie Wagon Day!
So if your name is Donna, grab some gummy worms, a Canadian flag, a slide rule, a picture of Secretariat, a glass of wine, some tapioca pudding, jump in your Woodie Wagon and head to Goodwill to give something away!
No?
Well how about you pop on down to the Zippo/Case Museum today, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to celebrate all things Made in Bradford. It’s a family friendly event that’s sure to be a great time.
Honers and buffers, whittling workshops, live music, a Collector’s Swap tent, balloon art and temporary air-brush tattoos, inflatable games, local artisans and craftspeople — and a birthday celebration for the Zippo Car! Don’t miss it!