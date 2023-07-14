NEXT DOOR. Right next door to The Era is Kabob’s at the Option House. Why are we telling you something you already know? Simple. Today is World Kebab Day, and there just so happens to be a place in Bradford to grab some tasty examples if you have never tried the traditional fare.
Kabob’s at the Option House has several Signature Flame-Broiled Kabobs to choose from including Tandoori chicken, beef tenderloin, fire king prawn, and a vegetable kabob.
Or, since it is grilling season, you could try your hand at making your own version at home. Soak some skewers, alternate stabbing your favorite seasoned meat and vegetables onto the sticks, then place on a well-oiled grill top until the meat is tender and the vegetables are just right. Consider aging the beef in the fridge before using it for kabobs.
Make as many as you want, but you will probably need more because kabobs are so tasty and fun to make.
Don’t forget to make a few fruit and marshmallow kabobs for dessert. You won’t need to soak the skewers for these. Simply choose your favorite fruits and cut them into shapes that will look nice with white mini or full size marshmallows in between them. Blueberries and strawberries look great for this treat.
Reportedly, Shish kebab is what most of us know about; lamb or beef, often prepared with veggies all on the same skewers. The Doner kebab is made with the same meat used in gyros, layers of meat stacked and cooked vertically and sliced and served as it cooks. This is served in a pita.