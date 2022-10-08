TUCKER CARS. Clayton Vecellio stopped in on Wednesday to ask us to add this to Round the Square for him. He is looking for information that can lead him to George McKinney.
Vecellio is an avid Elliot Ness fan, and back in the day, he told us, he attended Ness’ funeral in Ohio. So how does this relate to McKinney, you may be wondering?
The headline of the clipping Vecellio dropped off is “Coudersport’s Latest Industry Launched” and it is from April 10, 1956. In the article, it tells about the inauguration ceremony of Fidelity Check Corp. which had been held at the South Main Street location of the company. Officers of Fidelity back then were listed. Two of which are Elliot Ness, Cleveland, Ohio, president; and George McKinney, Bradford, treasurer.
These two men also had ties to the Tucker car. Vecellio said only 51 Tuckers, including the prototype, were ever made.
He would like to get in contact with McKinney.
We must admit to knowing just a little about the Tucker, mostly from the 1988 movie “Tucker: The Man and His Dream” with Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen and Martin Landau.
The Tucker 48, commonly known as the Tucker Torpedo, was conceived by Preston Tucker and briefly produced in Chicago.
In 1949, the company was forced to declare bankruptcy and cease production, a move that Tucker suspected was backed by the Big Three automakers of the time.
The car itself was a pioneer in engineering and safety measures, and nowadays is highly sought after, selling for more than a million dollars when or if a collector ever decides to part with one.
The Tucker saga is a fascinating piece of history.