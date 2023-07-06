TICKS: We doubt readers would be surprised to know that reported cases of tick-borne diseases are higher in Pennsylvania than anywhere else in the U.S.
Research commissioned by CasinoRocket.com showed that between 2016 and 2019, there were 43,220 tick-borne diseases in Pennsylvania. In second place is New York, with just 24,563. That’s a big difference.
Elsewhere in the top five, New Jersey is in third with 18, 565 cases, then Wisconsin with 12,186 cases and Minnesota with 8,770 cases.
“In recent years, the United States has witnessed a concerning surge in the prevalence of tick-borne illnesses, posing significant health risks to its population. These tiny, parasitic arachnids have the potential to transmit a range of diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis,” the research indicated.
There are around 25 different tick species in Pennsylvania, but the most common ones are American Dog Tick, Blacklegged (or Deer) Tick, and Asian Longhorned Tick.
In New York, along with the already mentioned species, Lone Star Ticks are also prevalent, while Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease.
There are several precautions to limit exposure to the nasty little critters: Wear protective clothing, use EPA-registered insect repellant, treat outdoor gear, stay on trails, shower after outdoor activities, protect your yard and educate yourself.
Perform a tick check when coming indoors: Check under the arms, in and around the ears, inside belly button, back of the knees, in and around hair, between the legs and around the waist.
And be sure to treat, and check, your pets.