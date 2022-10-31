SPOOKY PLACES. Pennsylvania has a history dating back to the 1600s, why not throw in a ghost or two across the state. Below are places that seem to hit all the internet lists each year, just in case you need an adventure.
- Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia: The 1st penitentiary in the US, prisoners were reportedly exposed to physical and psychological torture.
- Mercyhurst College, Erie: The Old Main Tower was once used as a convent in the early 20th century. It’s said that there was one lady in particular who had joined the convent upon learning that her lover had been killed in action during World War II.
- Fort Mifflin, Philadelphia: Fort Mifflin claims to be the only Revolutionary War battlefield that has remained completely intact and is home to spirits “the screaming woman” and “the faceless man.”
- Brandywine Battlefield, Chester County: Around 2,000 men died in these fields on what was the bloodiest day of the Revolutionary War.
- The Seven Gates of Hell in York: The urban legend has it that nearly all patients of an asylum that once stood here died in a fire.
- Harrisburg Hospital: Strange noises, screaming, footsteps and shadows have contributed to the building’s reputation as one of the most haunted hospitals in Pa.
- The Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe: Formerly the Carbon County Prison, now home to a famous ghost story known as “the Day of the Rope” — four hanged coal miners and an everlasting handprint.
- Gettysburg Battlefield: The grounds for one of the bloodiest battles in American history, nearly 8,000 soldiers lost their lives in just three days, it is understandable why a wide-range of paranormal activity is reported in the area.