LEEKS: Sally Costik, curator of Bradford Landmark Society, sent us some old RTS columns saved at Landmark by the late Larry Richmond. These ones are focused on something near and dear to the hearts of many local folk — local leek dip recipes.
Here’s the first one: 8 ounces of sour cream; one 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened; 3 ounces of sharp cheddar; handful of leek bottoms. Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth and creamy.
The second recipe is a variation — again blend together 8 ounces of cream cheese and 8 ounces of sour cream. This time, though, add 2-3 ounces of bleu cheese, a dash of lemon and 9-10 leeks (more to taste). Chill.
Third — Two quarts of well-cleaned leeks, a dozen hard-boiled and shucked eggs, 4-5 pounds of sharp and extra sharp cheese, a medium-sized jar of salad olives; a jar of Bac-O-Bits. Grind all ingredients together and mix thoroughly. Add Miracle Whip salad dressing to the mixture until you get the thickness you want. (Use only a good brand of cheese, and only Miracle Whip.)
Fourth — Package of Knorr Leek Soup Mix, 8-ounce package of cream cheese, eight ounces of sour cream, three to four tablespoons Hellman’s Mayonnaise, three tablespoons horseradish, two tablespoons parmesan cheese, at least a cup of fresh leeks, mix well, cover and let set overnight.
And for a different take, kidney bean and leek salad, from the late Ken Cogan: Mix together 1 large can of kidney beans, 1 handful of leek bottoms chopped, 3 cloves garlic chopped, 1 cup chopped sweet onions, 1 package of Good Seasons Italian dressing mixed per package instructions (You can also use a vinegar and oil dressing). Salt and pepper.