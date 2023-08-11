HISTORY: August 9th, in 1898, Pennsylvania Guardsmen of the 16th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry fought in the National Guard of Pennsylvania’s only major action of the Puerto Rican campaign, the Battle of Coamo.
The 16th Pennsylvania was raised in Western Pennsylvania from existing National Guard companies in Erie, McKean, Venango, Elk, Warren, and Crawford counties, with many companies tracing their roots to before the Civil War. After training at Mount Gretna, then Chickamagua, the regiment embarked for Puerto Rico in July, arriving on the island on the 26th.
Marching with Gen. Oswald Ernst’s 1st Brigade alongside the Wisconsin Volunteers, the 16th advanced on Spanish positions around Coamo. As the brigade skirmished with Spanish forces, the 16th undertook a flank march around the town and arrived on the flank and rear of the garrison. The regiment launched an attack on the garrison and forced out the Spanish defenders, but not before six National Guard-Pennsylvania men were wounded in the action, one fatally.
The 16th would continue to patrol the region, but for the Western Pennsylvania men, active combat in the war was over after one pitched battle.
Gen. Wilson sent this to the Secretary of War: “General Ernst’s brigade captured Coamo 8:30 this morning. Sixteenth Pennsylvania, Colonel Hulings commanding, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Biddle, of my staff, having made a turning movement through the mountains, striking the Aibonito road half mile beyond town, captured entire garrison, amounting 150 men.
“Spanish commander, Illeroa, and Captain Lopaz killed. Our loss reported 6 wounded, only 1 severely. Men and officers behaved excellently. General Ernst, Colonel Hulings, and Colonel Biddle are especially to be commended.
“This is very important capture and well executed.”