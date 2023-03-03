Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A period of snow, changing to mixed precipitation. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on the ridges. * WHERE...McKean, Potter, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher terrain. Winds will increase this afternoon and evening as temperatures warm above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may increase the risk for power outages as winds increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&