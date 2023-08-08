SMETHPORT — A Roulette man was jailed on $100,000 bail following an arraignment Tuesday on charges alleging he assaulted an Eldred woman Tuesday.
Justin Cochran, 43, of 242 Main St., is charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference, a first-degree felony; strangulation, a second-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, just after noon on Tuesday, state police were dispatched to Eldred Borough for a domestic dispute in progress. When police got there, they met a female victim who had dried blood on her face, shirt and glasses, a bruise on her cheek and scratches and bruising on her throat.
She told police that she and Cochran had been fighting since the day before, and she told him to leave and find somewhere else to live. He threw some items at her, tackled her onto the bed and floor and wrestled, covering her mouth when she tried to scream. He picked her up and slammed her on the floor twice, putting his elbow across her neck and his hands on her face, squeezing, the criminal complaint stated.
The victim said she got lightheaded and thought she might pass out, and when her son saw what was happening, he ran outside to go for help. Cochran got off the victim and went outside, and she locked the door behind him, the complaint stated.
Cochran was arraigned before District Judge Bill Todd and sent to jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17.